

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland consume price inflation slowed in September after rising in the previous month, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 0.9 percent year-on-year in September, after a 1.1 percent increase in August. In July, inflation was 0.8 percent.



The rising of consumer prices from a year ago was curbed mostly by reductions in the prices of mobile phones, petrol, equipment for sport and televisions.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in September.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 1.0 percent annually in September and remained unchanged from the previous month.



