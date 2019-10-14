

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey industrial production declined in August, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Monday.



Industrial production decreased 3.6 percent year-on-year in August, after a 1.1 percent drop in July. In June, production had showed a similar decline of 3.6 percent.



Manufacturing output fell 3.3 percent annually in August.



Among other main sectors, mining and quarrying declined 6.0 percent and electricity, gas, steam fell by 0.4 percent.



Production of intermediate goods, durable goods and capital goods declined in August, while those of non-durable goods and energy increased, data showed.



On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 2.8 percent in August, reversing a 4.3 percent rise in the previous month.



