Nexstim Oyj: Nexstim has placed an NBT System with SmartFocus technology to Stanford University Medical Center

Press Release, Helsinki, 14 October 2019 at 3.00 pm (EET)

Nexstim has placed an NBT System with SmartFocus technology to Stanford University Medical Center

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") - the company developing and marketing a unique brain stimulation technology for personalized treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) - announces that it has placed an NBT system with SmartFocus TMS technology to Stanford University Medical Center, US.

Stanford University Medical Center uses the NBT system for treatment of hospitalized patients suffering from treatment resistant depression. The first patient has already completed the SmartFocus TMS therapy period there.

Martin Jamieson, Chairman and CEO of Nexstim, said: "We are happy that such a prominent university hospital has started to use our NBT system with the unique SmartFocus technology and has successfully completed the treatment series for the first patient. This cooperation strengthens our position in the US market, where there seems to be a clear demand for the novel, personalized TMS therapy that our SmartFocus technology is able to deliver."

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Martin Jamieson, Chairman and CEO

+44 771 516 3942

martin.jamieson@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus technology is used in Nexstim's proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com



Attachment