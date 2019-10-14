EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR Newswire
London, October 14
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.
Date: 14 October 2019
|Name of applicant:
|EP Global Opportunities Trust plc
|Name of scheme:
|N/A
|Period of return:
|From:
|12 April 2019
|To:
|12 October 2019
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|745,830 Ordinary 1 pence shares
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|Nil
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|Nil
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|745,830 Ordinary 1 pence shares
|Name of contact:
|Kenneth J. Greig
|Telephone number of contact:
|0131 270 3800
LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58