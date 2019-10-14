Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 14.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Investoren zahlen Prämie: Fura Gems schließt Kapitalrunde über 26,8 Mio. CAD ab
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B97B ISIN: NO0010215684 Ticker-Symbol: KY7 
Frankfurt
14.10.19
08:02 Uhr
0,980 Euro
-0,002
-0,20 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKASTOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKASTOR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,951
0,967
13:52
0,953
0,971
13:54
14.10.2019 | 14:10
(33 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Akastor ASA: Invitation to Presentation of Third Quarter Results 2019

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Akastor ASA will publish its third quarter 2019 results on Tuesday October 29, 2019 at 7:00 a.m. CET. The presentation will be available through a conference call and audiocast only, at 8:00 a.m. CET.

The presentation will be audiocasted live, and available through a dial-in conference call. There will be a Q&A session following the presentation. The replay will be made available on the company website.

Please join the event conference 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. You will be asked to provide the confirmation code and title of your conference.

UK/International +44-(0)330-336-9105
Norway +47-2100-2610
USA +1-323-794-2093

Confirmation code: 2388927
Title: Akastor Q3 2019

Live webcast link: https://webtv.hegnar.no/presentation.php?webcastId=98161621

The complete presentation will be available at www.akastor.com and www.newsweb.no

For further information, please contact:

Leif H. Borge
Chief Financial Officer
Mob: +47-917-86-291
E-mail: leif.borge@akastor.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/akastor-asa/r/akastor-asa--invitation-to-presentation-of-third-quarter-results-2019,c2931972


© 2019 PR Newswire