Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist (WLDU LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Oct-2019 / 13:40 CET/CEST

*Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist DEALING DATE: 11-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 140.809 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 506549 CODE: WLDU LN ISIN: FR0011669845 ISIN: FR0011669845 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDU LN Sequence No.: 23294

October 14, 2019 07:40 ET (11:40 GMT)