Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 14-Oct-2019 / 13:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 11/10/2019) of GBP55.96m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 11/10/2019) of GBP40.39m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 11/10/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 193.73p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 189.95p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 173.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (10.44%) Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 107.34p 14500000 ZDP share price 107.50p Premium to NAV 0.15% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 11/10/2019 ISIN: GB0006615826 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV Sequence No.: 23332 EQS News ID: 889757 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 14, 2019 07:50 ET (11:50 GMT)