Surplus Keslow Cinematography Gear Up For Auction

-- Tiger Group, Hilco Industrial selling excess cameras, lenses, other equipment in a live/online auction webcast as cinematography equipment rental company continues to trim inventories following acquisition

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group, in cooperation with Hilco Industrial, is holding a live/online auction webcast this month for high-quality, surplus cinematography gear that is excess to the ongoing operations of Keslow Camera, North America's largest AV rental company.

The October 24 offering is designed to reduce inventory redundancies following Keslow's earlier acquisition of Clairmont Camera. The assets include digital cameras with all accessories, prime and zoom lenses, telephoto and specialty lenses, follow focus kits, heads, monitors, and media. The sale also features more than 3,000 filters from Tiffen.

Bidding for the auction will commence October 17 at www.SoldTiger.com and will close in rapid succession, hybrid live/online, on October 24 beginning at 10:00 a.m. (PT). An onsite preview for the gear will be held, by appointment only, in Glendale, Calif., on October 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (PT). To arrange an appointment, contact Jonathan Holiday, Director of Business Development, Tiger Commercial & Industrial, (805) 367-3893 or jholiday@tigergroup.com.

"It's rare to find so many high-quality cameras with accessories available for auction," said Holiday. "Rental companies, studios, production companies, and independent producers will have a unique opportunity to purchase gear in excellent condition at below-market prices from one of the industry's most reputable rental companies."

Leading manufacturers featured in the sale include Arri, RED, Sony, Transvideo, TV Logic, Angenieux, Cooke, Nikon, Nikkor, Zeiss, Canon, Fujinon, Tiffen, Schneider, Bazooka, Pearson, Tilta and Paralinx.

For complete information on the assets up for sale, visit: soldtiger.com