Two German companies will develop one of the largest off-grid PV and storage projects to date. The low cost of the technology and expense of conventional generators is likely to see the hybrid plant recover its costs in three to seven years.Mali will soon host one of the world's largest off grid solar-plus-storage projects. A 30 MW solar plant coupled with a 13.5 MWh storage facility will power the Fekola gold mine. Mine operator B2Gold selected renewables company BayWa r.e. and solar developer Suntrace for planning, engineering, installation and operation of the site. The BayWa r.e. renewables ...

