

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower on Monday.



Asian shares finished higher, while European shares are trading lower.



Beige Book report is expected on Wednesday and Housing Starts data, Industrial production and Jobless Claims reports are expected on Thursday.



Investors are keen on the outcome of the U.S.- China trade discussion and further developments.



A number of big-name companies are also scheduled to report their quarterly results this week as the earnings season gets underway.



As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 57.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 6.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 17.75 points.



The U.S. major averages closed firmly positive on Friday. The Dow jumped 319.92 points or 1.2 percent to 26,816.59, the Nasdaq spiked 106.26 points or 1.3 percent to 8,057.04 and the S&P 500 surged up 32.14 points or 1.1 percent to 2,970.27.



On the economic front, no economic data due to the Columbus Day.



Asian stocks rose on Monday. Chinese shares rallied. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 34.23 points, or 1.15 percent, to 3,007.88 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended the session up 213.41 points, or 0.81 percent, at 26,521.85.



Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.



Australian markets advanced for a third straight session. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 35.80 points, or 0.54 percent, to 6,642.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 36 points, or 0.54 percent, at 6,757.90.



European shares are trading lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is losing 43.59 points or 0.77 percent. The German DAX is declining 77.63 points or 0.62 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is down 36.37 points or 0.50 percent. The Swiss Market Index is sliding 84.21 points or 0.84 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.79 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX