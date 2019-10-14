Anzeige
Montag, 14.10.2019
Investoren zahlen Prämie: Fura Gems schließt Kapitalrunde über 26,8 Mio. CAD ab
Suominen Corporation: Publishing of Suominen's Interim Report January-September 2019 on October 22, 2019

Suominen Corporation, press release, October 14, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. (EEST)

Suominen Corporation will publish its Interim Report for January 1 - September 30, 2019 on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at approximately 1:00 p.m. EEST.

Petri Helsky, President & CEO, and Toni Tamminen, CFO, will present the Interim Report in Finnish at an analyst and press conference on Tuesday, October 22 at 3:00 p.m.

Kindly enroll to Eeva Oinonen at eeva.oinonen@suominencorp.comor by phone at +358 10 214 3551.


SUOMINEN


For additional information, please contact:
Emilia Peltola, Vice President, Corporate Communications & IR, tel. +358 10 214 3082


Suominen in brief

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes as well as for medical and hygiene products. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens - wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, for instance - bring added value to the daily life of consumers worldwide. Suominen is the global market leader in nonwovens for wipes and employs nearly 700 people in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's net sales in 2018 amounted to EUR 431.1 million. The Suominen share.



