Mobile pickup app Ritual announced today it has expanded its international footprint by launching in Germany, Hong Kong and the Netherlands. Entering into new markets globally brings more restaurants greater exposure to real-time data and insights, and access to new, repeat customers. Ritual now reaches more than 50 cities and seven countries globally.

"Whenever we expand into a new city or country, we look for population density, strong restaurant coverage, and a food-focused culture," said Ray Reddy, Co-Founder and CEO of Ritual. "Hong Kong, Berlin, Hamburg and Amsterdam met that criteria for us while also allowing us to maximize on how much we could learn from new, non-English speaking markets."

Since launching in Toronto in 2014 and in the United States in 2017, Ritual has continued to provide convenience, value and choice to both consumers and restaurants. Expansion outside of North America in January of this year to London and Sydney was the first step in testing Ritual's proposition in international English speaking markets, with a larger goal to explore Ritual's offering in non-English speaking markets.

Ritual provides restaurants real-time data on store experience, food quality and customer satisfaction metrics so operators can increase their customer base, and keep up with customer's favorites and overall run a better business. With Ritual's social ordering feature, Piggyback, Ritual connects over 150,000 teams globally to connect and collaborate on lunch and coffee orders, making ordering more social and convenient. With Ritual Rewards, users earn points on every order they place with Ritual earning bonus rewards for teaming up with co-workers or bringing back their food so every order gets users closer to redeeming a free meal.

Internationally, Ritual will now operate in London, Sydney, Berlin, Hong Kong, Amsterdam, Melbourne, Brisbane and Hamburg by the end of 2019 and more than 40 North American cities including new cities Pittsburg, St. Louis, Miami, Portland and San Diego in the United States.

To celebrate the new city launches globally, Ritual will be hosting Ritual Food Festivals, the equivalent of Restaurant Week but for quick service restaurants and coffee shops, which allow users to sample and discover the best of their neighborhood at exclusive prices. Ritual Food Festivals will take place between October and November in participating cities including Berlin (Mitte), Hong Kong, Amsterdam (Zuidas, Centrum), Brisbane and Hamburg.

About Ritual

Mobile pickup app Ritual connects restaurants with customers to offer a simple, time-saving tool to place, pay for and pick up lunch orders for themselves and their workplace teams. Ritual works with thousands of restaurant partners around the world, serving customers in 50+ cities across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Ritual was founded in 2014 and has raised $127.5M in venture funding, with headquarters in San Francisco and Toronto. Ritual was recently named one of LinkedIn's Top Start-Ups for 2019 and was also named one of Strategy Magazine's Brands of the Year for 2019. Learn more at https://ritual.co.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191014005089/en/

Contacts:

Sutherlandgold for Ritual

Mally Fox, 646.779.0218

ritual@sutherlandgold.com