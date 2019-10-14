

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's consumer price inflation rose marginally in September after slowing in the previous month, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 2.9 percent year-on-year in September, after a 2.8 percent increase in August. A similar rate of inflation was seen in July.



Price for food and non-alcoholic beverages gained 4.9 percent annually in September and those for education rose 4.8 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent, following a 0.2 percent increase in the previous month.



The core inflation grew to 2.9 percent in September from 2.8 percent in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, the core CPI rose 0.2 percent in September, after a 0.1 percent increase in the prior month.



