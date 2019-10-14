Amherst College, Howard University, and Suffolk University among the latest to adopt the SnapLogic platform for self-service, AI-powered application and data integration

SnapLogic, provider of the #1 Intelligent Integration Platform, today announced Amherst College, Howard University, and Suffolk University as the latest higher education institutions using the SnapLogic platform to modernize their IT infrastructure and deliver an improved digital experience for students, faculty, and alumni alike. These leading institutions join other SnapLogic higher education customers -including Berklee College of Music, Boston University, Bowdoin College, Emerson College, Ithaca College, Smith College, Stanford University, Tufts University, and Vassar College -who are reinventing education for the digital age.

Today's announcement was made from the EDUCAUSE Annual Conference taking place this week in Chicago, IL. To learn more about SnapLogic for higher education, stop by SnapLogic Booth #1114 on the conference showfloor.

Today's progressive universities and colleges are embracing the cloud, unifying their applications and systems, and putting data at the center of their strategies to enrich the experience of their diverse constituents:

Student Engagement : The majority of incoming students are digital natives who expect consistent, real-time access to information on housing, parking, class schedule, grades, financial aid, and more, ideally delivered via a one-stop-shop online portal.

: The majority of incoming students are digital natives who expect consistent, real-time access to information on housing, parking, class schedule, grades, financial aid, and more, ideally delivered via a one-stop-shop online portal. Data-driven Faculty : Faculty are leveraging digital tools to tailor, personalize, and optimize learning for students, both in the classroom and via online courses. At the individual student level, many professors are leveraging data to identify students who may be struggling and require additional attention.

: Faculty are leveraging digital tools to tailor, personalize, and optimize learning for students, both in the classroom and via online courses. At the individual student level, many professors are leveraging data to identify students who may be struggling and require additional attention. Alumni as Ambassadors: Schools need an efficient way to track, reach, and communicate with alumni who are important ambassadors and a key source of ongoing donations and fundraising efforts.

To ensure data access and delivery is consistent, timely, and secure across all constituents, universities and colleges require an easy but powerful integration solution that connects applications and data to streamline processes, uncover new insights, and facilitate actionable opportunities.

"The next generation of our services is about leveraging data. In many ways, data is the currency of our organization and allows us to provide the targeted services and offerings that we need to be successful and enable our students to succeed," said Dave Weil, Associate Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Ithaca College. "This requires that IT's role is increasingly about ensuring the efficient flow of data between applications and throughout our organization. To do that efficiently and effectively, we must invest in platforms such as iPaaS (Integration Platform as a Service), which become the glue and plumbing necessary to bring it all together."

Weil continued: "At Ithaca College, our investment in iPaaS has been transformational, allowing us to focus on value-added business transformation services instead of coding unique solutions for each application. iPaaS is one of the key technologies we've employed in our journey to transform our IT operations."

"With SnapLogic as the iPaaS platform of record for Boston University, we now have a single source of truth for all our data, allowing us to establish a faster, more reliable admissions process for prospective students," said Carmine A. Granucci, Assistant Director of Integration at Boston University. "Our IT team has now become a trusted party among departments and campus organizations, which further empowers our students, faculty, and staff to effectively share knowledge across academia and research."

"We use SnapLogic to quickly get data flowing between applications," said Louis Kaczmarek, Director of Enterprise Architecture at Tufts University. "The more rapidly we can iterate through different integration options, the more quickly we can assist business users converge on the correct data orchestration. This is a bonus since originally the toolset was brought in to equip a greater percentage of our staff with data integration capabilities."

The SnapLogic Intelligent Integration Platform uses AI-powered workflows to accelerate all stages of IT integration projects design, development, deployment, and maintenance whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments. The platform's easy-to-use, self-service interface enables both expert and citizen integrators to manage all application integration, data integration, API management, B2B integration, and data engineering projects on a single, scalable platform. With SnapLogic, organizations can connect all of their enterprise systems quickly and easily to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive transformation.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic provides the #1 Intelligent Integration Platform. The company's AI-powered workflows and self-service integration capabilities make it fast and easy for organizations to manage all their application integration, data integration, API management, B2B integration, and data engineering projects on a single, scalable platform. Hundreds of Global 2000 customers including Adobe, AstraZeneca, Box, Emirates, Schneider Electric, and Wendy's rely on SnapLogic to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive digital transformation.

