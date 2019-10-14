Shearwater Health Recognized as Major Contender in Everest Group Clinical and Care Management BPS Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2019

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2019 / Shearwater Health, a service provider dedicated to expanding the size and impact of clinical teams, is proud to announce its placement as a Major Contender on the Clinical and Care Management PEAK Matrix™ by Everest Group.

Clinical and Care Management is defined by Everest Group as "a set of activities that either directly impact the health outcome of the population / individual (such as health risk assessment, case management, and medication adherence programs) or indirectly help healthcare organizations provide quality care at lower cost (such as CAHPS and STAR / HEDIS)."

Earlier this year, Shearwater was also named a Star Performer on the Healthcare Payer BPS PEAK Matrix.

"Our focus in the BPO market has exclusively been around clinical services, and we're grateful that Everest Group has recognized our ability to deliver excellence for our healthcare clients," said Tom Kendrot, CEO of Shearwater Health. "With a growing shortage of clinicians in the U.S., we are well positioned to use our clinical expertise and secure infrastructure to meet the demands of the U.S. healthcare system."

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix Report assesses the market impact, vision, and capability of each service provider which also includes each provider's strengths and areas of improvement. The full report can be purchased from Everest Group here.

About Shearwater Health

Because of a shortage of clinicians, it's difficult to scale healthcare organizations. Shearwater Health provides teams of remote and onsite clinicians that expand the size and impact of clinical teams, so that clients can focus on internal teams practicing at the peak of their license.

From bedside to back-office, there are over 3,000 Shearwater clinicians solving medical and administrative problems every hour of every day all over the world. Shearwater combines clinical expertise with Six Sigma process excellence and RPA technology to improve healthcare outcomes. For more information, visit swhealth.com.

SOURCE: Shearwater Health

