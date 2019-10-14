Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong Kong: Hong Kong Chiropractor Reports Chiropractic Care May Provide a Good Solution for Children with Acute Muscle Pain

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2019 / A new case reported by investigators at the New York Medical Group and the University of Hong Kong found that a patient suffering from benign acute childhood myositis (BACM) has long term relief after chiropractic treatment.

Results of this research were released in the Clinical Case Report. This is a first documented case of benign acute childhood myositis taken care under chiropractic care. Chiropractors provide conservative care focused on diagnosis,treatment and management for musculoskeletal conditions like this severe leg pain. The primary therapeutic procedure for chiropractor is spinal adjustment.

An 11 year old girl with a history of recurrent episodes of leg pain and difficult walking for the last 3 months sought chiropractic care. 3 months prior,she received treatments of influenza B,and was brought to the emergency department because of nuchal pain,calf pain,difficulty walking,and was hospitalized for 2 weeks. All exams and different drugs has been tested in her but nothing work. She had fainting,slipped and fell sporadically and had involuntary twitching of arms and legs while sleeping. The child was brought to the clinic in a wheelchair by her mother for a holistic approach. After initiation of chiropractic adjustment for two weeks,the patient reported substantial pain relief shortly.

Benign acute childhood myositis (BACM)is a rare muscle disorder predominantly affects school age children,with an incidence of 2.6 cases per 100 000 children under 18 years old in epidemic times. The disease is usually occurring at the early phase of a viral illness,particularly influenza B infection. It is characterized by a sudden reluctance to walk due to severe bilateral calf pain and by increased blood CK kinase level.

"This people-centered,multidisciplinary health-care setting provides the strongest collaboration to manage acute symptoms such as sudden reluctance to walk due to severe bilateral calf pain"said Eric Chu,lead author of the study. "In a complicated diagnosis case like this,all physicians can sit together and provide the right care for patient. This case is critical as there was no health-care system looks for ways to implement chiropractic care,such as the spinal adjustment,as the first line of treatment for acute musculoskeletal pain."

BACM is a complicated case and an incorrect diagnosis may lead to treatments that do more harm than good. In this case,the use of heparinoid cream and hydrocortisone cream with standard treatment is not justified in this type of patient. However,chiropractic adjustment may help reduce the spinal nerve tension,release its pinched nerve,and subsequently alleviate neurological symptoms.

Dr. Eric Chu is the chairman of Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong Kong and Founder of New York Medical Group. His research is well published at the leading medical journals and contribute to the current knowledge of autonomic nervous system and chiropractic profession.

Source: A rare presentation of benign acute childhood myositis, Harvard Library

