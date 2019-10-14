APAC and Parts of LATAM to Lead Public Relations Market Growth Till 2020, Says Beroe Inc

RALEIGH, North Carolina, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global public relations market has been growing at a rate of 5 percent, with around 70 percent of PR agencies providing a full range of services, according to Beroe Inc., a procurement intelligence firm. The services include media relations, crisis management services, lobbying services, and event management along with brand marketing services, and therefore the buyers have a large supply base.

Western Europe, North America, and some parts of APAC, such as Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore, have high market maturity. The major challenge public relations markets in Europe and North America is to find and retain critical talent at a time when the need for talent to manage specialized areas, like digital PR, is increasing.

Beroe, which is based in North Carolina, further stated that procurement experts can access this report on its recently launched market intelligence platform Beroe LiVE: live.beroeinc.com

The PR industry is experiencing changes in response to new technology, expansion of new communication channels and greater use of data analytics, with the strength of the digital spend continuing to be the major growth driver of the PR industry overall. However, PR firms are facing a talent crunch with a lack of resources to meet the growing needs for diverse talents across mediums, resulting in buyers opting for digital agencies over PR agencies.

Recent expansions of PR agencies reflect a trend that indicates that buyers are looking at reducing roster size and want to have global contracts with incumbents. Relevant trends affecting the PR market till 2020 include specialized agency engagement, digital PR, talent crunch management and performance-based compensation.

Key Findings:

PR activity through social media sites is the most important trend that is seen in the advanced markets due to increasing mobile and internet penetration.

The key cost-saving opportunities in the PR market are through digital PR, direct engagement with third-party vendors, agency consolidation, hourly rate negotiation payment, and term extension.

Buyers can look at bundling all services and engaging with top global PR agencies, or unbundling issue management and public affairs and engaging with local agencies for these services.

In order to develop high volume content that hits most of the trade publications, marketers need to look at AI learning, which allows machines to create and publish content at a quality similar to humans.

Client-side budgets are expected to increase slowly during the next five years, by roughly 2-3 percent per year, mainly due to the difficulties in measuring and evaluating the results of any of the PR campaigns.

Finding and retaining talent has been ranked as the biggest challenge for PR agencies, leading to increase in the salaries of PR personnel to retain them. Accordingly, the agency fees have been affected since the contribution of the talent to the overall agency fee is 60 percent.

The research methodology adopted for the report included:

Experts with twenty years of domain experience

Interaction with buyers

Inputs from supply chain partners

As expectations increase for demonstration of return on investment for all communications spending, there has been (and will continue to be) an increased focus on measurement and evaluation, where most of the buyers are investing 5-7 percent of their PR budgets in measurement. Big spenders in the CPG, BFSI, and pharmaceutical industries are consolidating their spend and service lines to increase their negotiation power based on the volume of business.

