

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's car sales fell for the fifteenth consecutive month in September, figures from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, or CAAM, showed on Monday.



Car sales decreased 5.2 percent year-on-year to 2.271 million units.



However, car sales grew 16 percent from the previous month.



Production of cars decreased 6.2 percent year-on-year to 2.209 million units, but rose 11 percent from August.



In September, automobile exports rose 6.3 percent year-on-year to 90,000 vehicles.



Thus, sales have remained lackluster in the 'Golden September, Silver October' period when vehicles sales are traditionally seen picking up.



In the January to September period, car sales decreased 10.3 percent year-on-year and production fell 11.4 percent.



