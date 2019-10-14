The contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe is expected to post a CAGR of almost 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191014005421/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The demand for modern furniture is especially high from international schools that maintain aesthetically appealing learning centers. Educational institutions are increasingly focusing on modifying their infrastructure with the installation of various patterns and wooden panels. They are also organizing rooms by color and incorporating modular furniture to make the learning environment more engaging. Moreover, educational institutions prefer to contract furniture and furnishing products rather than purchasing them, owing to their limited financial budgets. Therefore, the rising demand for modern furniture from educational institutions will drive market growth in Europe during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31732

As per Technavio, the increasing introduction of smart furniture will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe: Increasing introduction of smart furniture

Rising digitalization has had a significant positive influence on the furniture industry. Vendors have been offering smart furniture that can be remotely monitored and controlled through smart devices. Smart furniture that can track calories and active and inactive hours is also available. Furthermore, other products offer wireless smartphone charging and automatic angle adjustments for enhanced comfort and convenience. Commercial spaces are increasingly adopting such furniture to provide employees with convenience and comfort to improve their productivity. This factor has boosted the sale of smart furniture. Thus, the increasing introduction of smart furniture has been identified as one of the critical contract furniture and furnishing market trends in Europe.

"Apart from the increasing introduction of smart furniture, the declining preference for buying new furniture and the rising number of office spaces are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the contract furniture and furnishing market in Europeby end-user (hospitality and food services, offices and home offices, retail stores, institutions, and others) and geographical regions (Germany, France, the UK, Rest of Europe).

Germany led the market in 2018, followed by France, the UK, and Rest of Europe respectively. During the forecast period, Germany is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the growth of end-user industries, growing demand for customized furniture and furnishing products, and rising demand for furniture and furnishing products made from high-quality, eco-friendly materials.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191014005421/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com