Tube Tech International to Demonstrate Shell Side Jet Live at 2019 WJTA Conference & Expo

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2019 / Visitors to the Water Jetting technology Association (WJTA) Conference & Expo will be the first to see a live demonstration of a multi-million-dollar innovation which guarantees to remove fouling from the outside heat transfer surface of shell and tube exchangers for the first time.

Developed by fouling removal specialists, Tube Tech International, with R&D funding from the Horizon 2020 programme, via the SME Instrument, Shell Side Jet™ has been created to meet the demands of the petrochemical market for a solution that can clean in-between shell side tubes. Once launched, Shell Side Jet will be the only technology in the world able to tackle shell side fouling with guaranteed results in thermal efficiency.

Derek Sumsion, R&D Manager for Tube Tech International, said, "We are very excited to be publicly demonstrating our new Shell Side Jet solution in New Orleans next month. It will be the first time that the industry will be able to see the capabilities of the technology and the numerous benefits including reduced CO2 emissions, 95% clean as standard and a dramatic reduction in water waste.

"We have been developing the system for more than a year now and after fine-tuning and perfecting every aspect, we are delighted to be in a position to show off the finished product. The technology will be available for mobilisation from March 2020, but this live demonstration at the WJTA Conference and Expo is a fantastic opportunity to get a first glimpse of the future of shell side fouling removal."

The WJTA Conference & Expo is the annual tradeshow and biennial technical conference of the WaterJet Technology Association. The Conference & Expo serves a range of waterjetting, vacuum equipment, industrial cleaning and related applications and technologies.

The live demonstration will take place at the 2019 WJTA Conference & Expo between 11-13 November at the Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, Louisiana. Tube Tech International will also be exhibiting on stand 546. Registration is now open.

WATCH Shell Side Jet in action.

About Tube Tech International

Founded in the UK in 1988, Tube Tech International is the global leader in research-led, high-tech fouling removal and inspection services, constantly investing in and developing tried and tested, step change methods to solve heavy industries' most difficult cleaning challenges.

Tube Tech International's patented methods, including remotely operated robotic technology, achieve significant savings, reduce downtime and CO2 emissions, increase throughput and improve safety standards.

In 2019 Tube Tech International's robotic technology has been granted government funding as part of Horizon 2020; the biggest European Union research and innovation programme to date. Its patented Shell Side Jet solution will deliver the very first technology to effectively remove fouling from the outside heat transfer surface of shell and tube exchangers.

In 2018, Tube Tech Inc. U.S. base of operations was launched in Houston, Texas, and in 2019 a further base opened in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

CONTACT:

Kate Everett

+44 01473 326907

kate@thewriteimpression.co.uk

SOURCE: Tube Tech International

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/562971/Tube-Tech-International-to-Demonstrate-Shell-Side-JetTM-Live-at-2019-WJTA-Conference-Expo