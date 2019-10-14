The automotive engine cylinder block market size is expected to post a CAGR close to 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Prominent automotive OEMs seeking to downsize engines is one of the major reasons for the growth of the automotive engine cylinder block market. The growing need to make automotive engines more efficient and powerful is leading automotive OEMs to adopt engine downsizing techniques. The downsized turbocharged engines increase torque and reduce fuel consumption. The trend of engine downsizing has become prominent due to stringent regulations targeting at curbing emissions. In addition, the growing emphasis to curb carbon dioxide emissions and boost fuel efficiency has encouraged the OEMs to downsize the internal combustion engine.

As per Technavio, the development of additively manufactured automotive engine cylinder block will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Automotive Engine Cylinder Block Market: Development of Additively Manufactured Automotive Engine Cylinder Block

The automotive industry is witnessing the emergence of several ideas related to vehicle weight reduction as pressure from regulators along with growing customer demands are mounting on the automotive OEMs. In recent years, the automotive engine cylinder block market has witnessed the adoption of additive manufacturing for the manufacture of cylinder block. The 3D printer allows automotive manufacturers to redesign multi-part assemblies by integrating large single-piece components.

"Apart from the adoption of 3D technology in the manufacturing of automotive engine cylinder block, other factors such as the development of new material solutions, and the development of turbo-charged rotary engine will have a positive impact on the automotive engine cylinder block market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Automotive Engine Cylinder Block Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the automotive engine cylinder block market by engine type (in-line engine, V-type engine, and flat engine) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. The growth of the automotive engine cylinder block market share in APAC can be attributed to the increasing demand for passenger cars and commercial vehicles in the region.

