This report provides a comprehensive overview of trends and developments in Norway's telecommunications market. The report analyses the fixed-line, mobile and broadband sectors.

In common with other Scandinavian countries, Norway has a sophisticated telecom market with high broadband and mobile penetration rates and a highly developed digital media sector. Although not a member of the European Union, the country's telecoms sector is synchronised with relevant EC legislation. Telenor is the dominant operator in all sectors, though there is increasing competition from new entrants. Telia Norway increased its market share by acquiring the operations of Tele2, Phonero and Get.

Norway enjoys near comprehensive LTE coverage, while both Telenor and Telia are looking to close their 3G and 2G networks (by 2020 and 2025 respectively), focusing instead on LTE and 5G technologies. The mobile broadband sector was bolstered by the auction of spectrum in the 700MHz and 21MHz band in June 2019. Additional spectrum in the 700MHz is expected to be auctioned for mobile broadband use (5G) in 2021.

The broadband penetration rate is among the highest in Europe, while in recent years subscribers have been migrated to faster broadband solutions over fibre networks, VDSL and upgraded cable infrastructure. The leading ISPs Telenor and NextGenTel have also deployed services based on G.fast technology.

The regulator has called on the government to help fund additional cable infrastructure to reduce the country's dependence on Telenor's networks. In late 2019 the government proposed making broadband of at least 20Mb/s a universal service.

This report introduces the key elements of Norway's telecom market, providing statistics and an overview of the regulatory environment, the fixed network operators and their services, and telecom infrastructure. The report also profiles the mobile voice and data market, providing statistics on the main operators, a review of the key regulatory issues, and a snapshot of the consumer market for services. In addition, the report covers the fixed and fixed-wireless broadband sectors, together with developments in related technologies such as Broadband Powerline.

Key Developments:

Regulator recommends measures to reduce dependence on Telenor's network

Telenor undergoes organisational restructure; sells its Central and Eastern European businesses

Telenor to phase out PSTN infrastructure by 2025

Regulator completes 700MHz auction, consults on release of additional spectrum for 5G

Telenor Group assigned to manage a major European 5G project, sets up a second IoT lab

Telenor partners with Huawei to trial 5G technologies

Telia achieves speeds of 1Gb/s on its LTE infrastructure

Telenor looks to VoLTE as it aims to close its 2G and 3G networks by 2025

Telenor to migrate all DSL subscribers to fibre by 2023

Telenor and NextGenTel pursue G.fast technology

Municipalities access EU-funded public Wi-Fi scheme

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key statistics

2 Telecommunications market

2.1 Market analysis

3 Regulatory environment

3.1 Historic overview

3.2 Regulatory authority

3.3 Telecom sector liberalisation in Norway

3.4 Privatisation

3.5 Interconnect

3.6 Access

3.7 Number Portability (NP)

3.8 Carrier PreSelection (CPS)

4 Fixed network operators

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Telenor

4.3 Telia Norway

4.4 NextGenTel (Telio)

4.5 Tele2

4.6 BaneTele

5 Telecommunications infrastructure

5.1 Overview of the national telecom network

5.2 NGN

5.3 International infrastructure

5.4 Cloud services

5.5 Smart infrastructure

6 Broadband market

6.1 Introduction and statistical overview

6.2 Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

6.3 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

6.4 Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks

6.5 Other fixed broadband services

7 Mobile communications

7.1 Market analysis

7.2 Mobile statistics

7.3 Regulatory issues

7.4 Mobile infrastructure

7.5 Major mobile operators

7.6 Mobile content and applications

8 Appendix Historic data

Companies Mentioned

BaneTele

Get

Lyse

Mobile Norway

NetCom

Nordisk Mobiltelefon

Phonero

Tele2

Telenor

Teletopia

Telia

Telio

