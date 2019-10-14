Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc.: Hancock Jaffe to Present at the Inaugural MicroCap Rodeo Investor Conference on October 16, 2019

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2019 / Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI)(NASDAQ:HJLIW), a developer of medical devices that restore cardiac and vascular health, has been invited to present at the inaugural MicroCap Rodeo Investor Conference on October 16, 2019 in Austin.

The MicroCap Rodeo Investor Conference is being held October 15-16, 2019 at the Hilton Austin in Austin, Texas. Hancock Jaffe CEO Rob Berman is scheduled to present on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 11:30 am Central time in Meeting Room 416B and will hold one-on-one meetings throughout the day. A live webcast of the corporate presentation will be available, along with an archived replay, on Hancock Jaffe's Investor Relations webpage, as well as at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31849.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Hancock Jaffe management, please contact your MicroCap Rodeo representative. You may also email your request to HJLI@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) specializes in developing and manufacturing bioprosthetic (tissue based) medical devices to establish improved standards of care for treating cardiac and vascular diseases. Hancock Jaffe currently has two lead product candidates: the VenoValve®, a porcine based valve which is intended to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with Chronic Venous Insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft®, a bovine tissue based off the shelf conduit intended to be used for coronary artery bypass surgery. Hancock Jaffe has a third product candidate, which is a porcine tissue-based heart valve, which may be a candidate for pediatric aortic/mitral valve replacement. Hancock Jaffe has a 19-year history of developing and producing FDA approved medical devices that sustain or support life. The current management team at Hancock Jaffe has been associated with over 80 FDA or CE marked medical devices. For more information, please visit HancockJaffe.com.

