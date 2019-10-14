

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended weak on Monday amid renewed uncertainty about U.S.-China trade deal and profit taking after three successive days of gains.



The benchmark SMI ended down 53.15 points, or 0.53%, at 9,964.24



On Friday, the index ended up 114.37 points, or 1.15%, at 10,017.39, after gaining a total of more than 1% in the previous two sessions.



Swiss Re ended lower by about 2.2%. SGS and Adecco lost 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively. Novartis, Zurich Insurance Group, Nestle, Swisscom and Givaudan shed 0.6 to 0.9%.



Credit Suisse ended down 0.66%. The lender is reportedly considering setting up a 30-people-strong advisory unit in Miami, Florida, targeting a total of $15 billion in customer deposits. The bank sold its U.S. private banking activities to U.S. bank Wells Fargo in 2015.



Alcon gained about 0.9%, while Richemont and Lonza Group ended modestly higher.



In the midcap space, Kuehne & Nagel declined 2.5%. AMS, Logitech International, OC Oerlikon Group, Temenos and Flughafen Zurich lost 1 to 1.6%.



Straumann Holding gained nearly 1.5%, while BB Biotech, Lindt & Spruengli and VAT Group advanced 0.5 to 0.7%.



