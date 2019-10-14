Weatherford Brings Its Oilfield Technology To The 2019 Kuwait Oil & Gas Show; Will Provide Industry Voice On "Developing Capabilities for the New Energy Economy"

HOUSTON, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (OTC-PINK:WFTIQ) announced it will showcase its best-in-market oilfield technologies for directional drilling, managed pressure drilling (MPD), single-trip completions, production optimization and automated connection integrity at the 2019 Kuwait Oil & Gas Show and Conference to be held October 13 to 16, 2019 at the Kuwait International Fair (KIF) in Mishref.

On Wednesday, October 16th from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Weatherford will present on "Developing Capabilities for the New Energy Economy." The program will look at the current state of oilfield service operations and make a compelling case for why the future of the industry depends on embracing automation and digital transformation.

During the show in Weatherford booth 6232, guests can see physical models of the industry-leading rotary steerable system, Magnus, and the industry's most disruptive tubular-running technology, Vero automated connection integrity. In-booth presentations will be ongoing for the company's marquee drilling, well construction, completions and production technologies, including:

Vero automated connection integrity replaces human judgment with artificial intelligence,

replaces human judgment with artificial intelligence, TR1P single-trip completion system sets a new precedent in deepwater completions,

sets a new precedent in deepwater completions, ForeSite production optimization platform brings Production 4.0 capabilities to the oil field,

brings Production 4.0 capabilities to the oil field, Magnus rotary steerable system delivers high-performance, precise directional control, and

delivers high-performance, precise directional control, and Victus intelligent MPD achieves unmatched safety and cost savings through an end-to-end MPD solution.

For a complete look at the Weatherford product line-up for the 2019 Kuwait Oil & Gas Show and Conference as well as a link to the official show website, visit:

https://www.weatherford.com/en/about-us/trade-shows-and-events/kuwait-oil-gas-show-and-conference-(kogs)-2019.

About Weatherford

Weatherford is one of the largest multinational oilfield service companies providing innovative solutions, technology and services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates in more than 80 countries and has a network of 620 locations, including manufacturing, service, research and development, and training facilities and employs more than 24,000 people. For more information, visit www.weatherford.com and connect with Weatherford on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

