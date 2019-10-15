

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China is scheduled to release September figures for consumer and producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Consumer prices are expected to rise 2.9 percent on year, up from 2.8 percent in August. Producer prices are called lower by an annual 1.2 percent after easing 0.8 percent on the previous month.



The Reserve Bank of Australia will release the minutes from its October 1 monetary policy meeting. At the meeting, the central bank reduced its key interest rates for the third time this year, lowering the cash rate by 25 basis points to a record 0.75 percent matching expectations.



New Zealand will provide September numbers for non-resident bond holdings; in August, they were at 53.3 percent.



Japan will see August results for its tertiary industry index and final August figures for industrial production.



The tertiary industry index is tipped to have risen 0.6 percent on month, up from 0.1 percent in July. The previous readings for industrial production noted a decline of 1.2 percent on month and 4.7 percent on year.



Indonesia will release September numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In August, imports were worth $14.20 billion and exports were at $14.28 billion for a trade surplus of $85.1 million.



