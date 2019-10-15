Infiniti, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the launch of their latest newsletter on the benefits of leveraging market opportunity analysis. This article covers some of the recent success stories that highlight how Infiniti's market opportunity analysis has helped various businesses to successfully outgrow their competitors by gaining a detailed understanding of the attractiveness of market opportunities for their product and service offerings.

For over 15 years, Infiniti Researchhas been offering actionable insights and real-time data through various statistical and scientific methods to help numerous companies stay on top of their game. The October-edition of this newsletter provides comprehensive insights on why businesses must consistently seek new opportunities to boost profitability.

Today, due to rapid market transformation and rising competition, having a constant watch on market changes and exploring profitable opportunities are becoming inevitable for businesses. Also, keeping pace with market trends and industry developments can help businesses to adapt to the fast-changing marketplace. This newsletter, which is now available for free download, unveils how exploring new market opportunities will help you to achieve huge success in the long-run.

Market Opportunity Analysis to Support the US Market Expansion Plan for an Automaker

Although leading businesses achieve huge success in the domestic market, they fail to replicate the same success in international markets. This is because adequate market research and analysis is imperative for businesses to succeed overseas. The same was the case with one of our clients in the automotive industry. The client approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market opportunity analysis. By leveraging our market opportunity analysis solution, they were able to make strategic market expansion decisions and successfully establish their foothold in the US automotive industry.

Realizing Savings of over $8 Million for Financial Services Provider

The ever-changing regulatory environment and the proliferation of FinTech organizations are increasing challenges for companies operating in the Canadian financial services industry. Owing to such challenges, entering the Canadian financial industry is becoming challenging for financial services providers. As such, companies are approaching firms like Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market opportunity analysis.

A renowned financial services provider wanted help in analyzing the Canadian financial industry landscape and exploring lucrative opportunities. With our market opportunity analysis solution, we helped the client to capitalize on profitable market opportunities and realize savings of over $8 million.

Market Opportunity Analysis to Support Data-Driven Business Strategies for a Flexible Packaging Firm

Analyzing factors including investment environment, industry development, industry capacity, and marketing channel becomes imperative for businesses to successfully introduce a new product or service in a market. Also, understanding the potential demand for the product or service is vital for organizations. Leveraging market opportunity analysis can help businesses to achieve this objective. This success story highlights how our market opportunity analysis solution helped a flexible packaging firm to devise a go-to-market strategy and route to entry in the market. In addition, this article explains the approach undertaken by our experts to help the client achieve a 50% reduction in the total cost of operations and up to $13 million in potential annual operational savings.

