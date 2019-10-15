Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 15.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien
Investoren zahlen Prämie: Fura Gems schließt Kapitalrunde über 26,8 Mio. CAD ab
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 900070 ISIN: US5915202007 Ticker-Symbol: ME5A 
Frankfurt
14.10.19
08:10 Uhr
30,000 Euro
-0,400
-1,32 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
METHODE ELECTRONICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METHODE ELECTRONICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,455
30,050
14.10.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
METHODE ELECTRONICS
METHODE ELECTRONICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
METHODE ELECTRONICS INC30,000-1,32 %