Kisses from Italy Inc.: Kisses from Italy Announces Uplisting To OTCQB Market

The Company has been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market.

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2019 / Kisses from Italy Inc. (OTCQB: KITL), a U.S. based fast-casual Italian restaurant operator and franchisor, who's Common Stock was recently approved for trading by FINRA, announced today that its common stock has been approved for uplisting from the OTC Pink Sheets to the OTCQB Marketplace (OTCQB) under the symbol KITL effective as of October 11, 2019.

"The listing of our common stock on the OTCQB Venture Market is an important milestone for the development of Kisses from Italy" said co-founders Michele Di Turi and Claudio Ferri. "We are making significant progress and improvements with our business and our uplisting to the OTCQB marks an important part of our strategy to develop and execute our plan to establish ourselves in the quick service restaurant space, primarily fast-casual, franchising and distribution market segments."

The OTCQB is a venture market operated by OTC Markets Group and established for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

About Kisses from Italy, Inc.

KISSES FROM ITALY is a U.S. based restaurant chain focused on fast-casual dining with traditional Italian panini, homemade lasagna, salads, panzerotti di bari, coffee and dessert offerings. The Company currently operates three corporate owned stores. It successfully commenced operations in May 2015 with the opening of its flagship location in Ft. Lauderdale at 3146 NE 9th St. This was followed by three additional sites across the greater Ft. Lauderdale/Pompano Beach area. The Company recently announced that its inaugural European location in Ceglie del Campo, Bari, Italy is set to open in the very near future.

