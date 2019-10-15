Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2019) - The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) is pleased to announce the appointment of Amber Allen as Head of Sales for Yield Growth's North American retail distribution.





Ms. Allen is a seasoned and savvy sales broker bringing decades of experience working with distributors to grow a multitude of brands in the skincare, edible mushrooms and other wellness spaces, including Lavido Skin Care, Love Chock, My Matcha Life, Four Sigmatic, Sun Warrior, Mikei Red Reishi, Thursday Plantation and Kosmea Skin Care. As part of the Yield Growth team, Amber will be tasked with refining the company's sales strategy to maximize sales in Canada and the USA with new and existing accounts, leveraging her expansive and long standing relationships with skincare and wellness retail distributors cultivated over 15 years in the profession.

"Amber's qualifications in selling wellness products for both skin care lines and edible mushroom brands make her an ideal candidate to build out our North American retail presence," says Penny White, CEO of Yield Growth. "Amber's experience in building out the sales platform for North American brands is particularly interesting as we prepare to launch out wild edible mushroom brand through our subsidiary Flourish Mushroom Labs."

Amber Allen is the founder of Amber Naturally, a boutique creative firm specializing in sales consulting, social media, content marketing, design, and marketing for natural health and wellness brands. She began her career over fifteen years ago as a personal trainer and nutritionist in Vancouver British Columbia, before parlaying her passion for natural healing into her studies of herbalism and wellness.

The global wellness industry grew 12.8% in the last two years, from a $3.7 trillion market in 2015 to $4.2 trillion in 2017, according to an in-depth research report released by the nonprofit Global Wellness Institute.

The global edible mushrooms market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.95% to grow to US$62 billion by 2023, increasing from US$42 billion in 2018, according to a report by Research and Markets. Grand View Research reports that the global healthy snacks market size is expected to reach US$32 billion by 2025.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. is building and operating hemp, cannabis and other wellness assets in what the Global Wellness Institute reports is a $4.2 trillion-dollar global wellness market. The Yield Growth management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, M·A·C Cosmetics, Skechers, Best Buy and Aritzia. Its all natural hemp skin care brand, Urban Juve, has signed distribution agreements in Canada, Columbia, Brazil, Greece and Cypress and through its distributor network has access to over 8,000 retail locations. Urban Juve has been featured in UK Vogue, Vanity Fair UK and Elle Canada and has an alliance with leading online beauty community, ipsy. Yield Growth's Wright & Well brands are launching a THC/CBD line of topical products in Oregon and a CBD from hemp topicals line in California this fall. Yield Growth is launching a line of edible mushroom wellness products in 2020.

Through its subsidiaries, Yield Growth has over 200 proprietary beauty, wellness, edibles and beverage formulas for commercialization. It had filed 12 patents to protect its extraction method and formulas. Yield Growth is in revenue through multiple streams including licensing, services and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

