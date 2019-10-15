Exhibitors and speakers to showcase how tech is improving lives at CES 2020 preview event
Consumer Technology Association (CTA):
WHAT:
The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today announced the last chance to register for the third annual CES Unveiled in Amsterdam. CES Unveiled is an official CES 2020 preview event, bringing together executives, influential media and prominent industry influencers to experience the latest tech innovations from across Europe.
Europe welcomed more than 16,000 attendees to CES 2019 and continues to lead innovation by example. CES Unveiled promotes the continued value it shares with Europe through partnerships across government, business and research.
CES Unveiled in Amsterdam will focus on the theme "Tech Improving Lives," featuring an expected 100 exhibitors (including 50+ startups) from the Netherlands and across Europe. Some top exhibitors include:
Attendees will have the opportunity to see and interact with the latest innovations in artificial intelligence, mobility, resilience, sustainability and smart cities. Check the CES Unveiled in Amsterdam website for the full exhibitor list.
WHO:
This year's event will provide a conference track on "Tech Improving Lives," as well as matchmaking and investor events for startups and executives. Some announced speakers include:
Conference programming will open with a CES 2020 preview, which will highlight new industry trends and developments to be seen at CES 2020. Additional conference sessions will explore startups and tech unicorns, creating a global marketplace for 5G, tech driving change that matters and more. To see all speakers and the full event schedule, visit CES.tech.
WHEN:
CES Unveiled in Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Thursday, October 17, 2019
9:30-17:00
Beurs van Berlage, Amsterdam, Netherlands
*Press room (Ontvangkamer) is located on level 1 and will open at 8:30
DETAILS:
CES Unveiled in Amsterdam is held on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at the Beurs van Berlage. Attendees and media can register for the event online or on-site. For more information about exhibiting and showcasing your products and technology, please contact us at CESUnveiled@CTA.tech. To see the full event schedule, visit CES.tech.
About CES:
CES is the largest, most influential tech event in the world the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), CES features every aspect of the tech sector. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.
About Consumer Technology Association:
As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators from startups to global brands helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES the largest, most influential tech event on the planet. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.
