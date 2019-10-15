Exhibitors and speakers to showcase how tech is improving lives at CES 2020 preview event

WHAT: The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today announced the last chance to register for the third annual CES Unveiled in Amsterdam. CES Unveiled is an official CES 2020 preview event, bringing together executives, influential media and prominent industry influencers to experience the latest tech innovations from across Europe. Europe welcomed more than 16,000 attendees to CES 2019 and continues to lead innovation by example. CES Unveiled promotes the continued value it shares with Europe through partnerships across government, business and research. CES Unveiled in Amsterdam will focus on the theme "Tech Improving Lives," featuring an expected 100 exhibitors (including 50+ startups) from the Netherlands and across Europe. Some top exhibitors include: Aitheon - Integrates AI and Robotics in a user-friendly way to ensure businesses become automated in a single, simple platform

- Integrates AI and Robotics in a user-friendly way to ensure businesses become automated in a single, simple platform Crescent Tech Provides the world's first purpose designed wearable camera headband for surgeons

Provides the world's first purpose designed wearable camera headband for surgeons Microsure - Improves patient's lives through developing robot systems for microsurgery

- Improves patient's lives through developing robot systems for microsurgery Mindaffect Uses brain wave detection technology that allows patients (ALS and locked-in) to communicate using only their brain signals

Uses brain wave detection technology that allows patients (ALS and locked-in) to communicate using only their brain signals Reducept - Supports the treatment of chronic pain through virtual reality training

- Supports the treatment of chronic pain through virtual reality training Sound Energy Develops and commercializes new technologies to reduce fossil energy consumption

Develops and commercializes new technologies to reduce fossil energy consumption Tractive - Uses GPS tracking for real-time location updates and monitoring of activity levels and sleep patterns for pets

- Uses GPS tracking for real-time location updates and monitoring of activity levels and sleep patterns for pets XenomatiX Offers true solid-state LiDAR solutions for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) applications Attendees will have the opportunity to see and interact with the latest innovations in artificial intelligence, mobility, resilience, sustainability and smart cities. Check the CES Unveiled in Amsterdam website for the full exhibitor list. WHO: This year's event will provide a conference track on "Tech Improving Lives," as well as matchmaking and investor events for startups and executives. Some announced speakers include: HRH Prince Constantijn van Oranje , Special Envoy at TechLeap.NL

, Special Envoy at TechLeap.NL Mona Keijzer , Netherlands State Secretary for Economic Affairs and Climate Policy

, Netherlands State Secretary for Economic Affairs and Climate Policy Pete Hoekstra , U.S. Ambassador to the Netherlands

, U.S. Ambassador to the Netherlands Femke Halsema , Mayor of Amsterdam

, Mayor of Amsterdam Katerina Borunska , Policy Officer, European Commission

, Policy Officer, European Commission Florentine Hopmeier , Member of Cabinet Vice-President Katainen, European Commission

, Member of Cabinet Vice-President Katainen, European Commission Stéphane Ouaki , Head of Unit, EIC Task Force, Financial Instruments, European Commission

, Head of Unit, EIC Task Force, Financial Instruments, European Commission Hubert Cottogni, Director, Head of Mandate Management, European Investment Fund

Director, Head of Mandate Management, European Investment Fund Els Sweeney-Bindels, Head of EIB Amsterdam Office, European Investment Bank

Head of EIB Amsterdam Office, European Investment Bank Nathalie Lam , Head of Global Sponsorships, Philips

, Head of Global Sponsorships, Philips Alberto Prado , Head of Philips Healthworks, Philips

, Head of Philips Healthworks, Philips Stefan Koetz , Head of Customer Unit Western Europe, Ericsson

, Head of Customer Unit Western Europe, Ericsson Gillian Tans , Chairwoman, Booking.com

, Chairwoman, Booking.com Corinne Vigreux, co-founder of TomTom and founder of CODAM

co-founder of TomTom and founder of CODAM Babak Fouladi, Chief Technology and Digital Officer, KPN

Chief Technology and Digital Officer, KPN Dr. Andreas Olmes , Partner and Investment Director, High-Tech Gründerfonds

, Partner and Investment Director, High-Tech Gründerfonds Gary Shapiro , president and CEO, CTA

, president and CEO, CTA Karen Chupka , EVP, CES

, EVP, CES Steve Koenig, VP of market research, CTA Conference programming will open with a CES 2020 preview, which will highlight new industry trends and developments to be seen at CES 2020. Additional conference sessions will explore startups and tech unicorns, creating a global marketplace for 5G, tech driving change that matters and more. To see all speakers and the full event schedule, visit CES.tech. WHEN: CES Unveiled in Amsterdam, The Netherlands Thursday, October 17, 2019 9:30-17:00 Beurs van Berlage, Amsterdam, Netherlands Register Now *Press room (Ontvangkamer) is located on level 1 and will open at 8:30 DETAILS: CES Unveiled in Amsterdam is held on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at the Beurs van Berlage. Attendees and media can register for the event online or on-site. For more information about exhibiting and showcasing your products and technology, please contact us at CESUnveiled@CTA.tech. To see the full event schedule, visit CES.tech.

About CES:

CES is the largest, most influential tech event in the world the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), CES features every aspect of the tech sector. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association:

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators from startups to global brands helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES the largest, most influential tech event on the planet. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

