More magic awaits… be the first to unlock it with Wizarding World Gold

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, we are delighted to announce further details about Wizarding World Gold, an annual, paid subscription which will unlock early access, exclusive benefits and enhanced experiences when it officially launches later this autumn.

This spellbinding, new subscription will offer fans the opportunity to enhance their free Official Harry Potter Fan Club experience and is available to pre-order from today. Subscribers to Wizarding World Gold can look forward to a host of new benefits, including a magical welcome gift, currently not available anywhere else! The gift includes the interactive Keys and Curios journal, featuring a specially designed cover by MinaLima - the graphic design team behind some of the most iconic and memorable visuals from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films.

This beautiful and intricate journal will arrive personalised with your name, Hogwarts house and more - meaning no two journals will be the same. Inside, you'll discover interactive secrets and surprises, which are updated monthly and are unlocked as you explore the new Wizarding World app.

Also included in the gift is a postcard print of J.K. Rowling's original Hogwarts sketch and an exclusive collectible pin badge, which features the Enchanted Key emblem!

As well as your welcome gift, a year's Wizarding World Gold subscription will unlock:

Wizarding World Originals - Immerse yourself in our new video series which is set to unravel the mysteries and uncover the secrets from all corners of the Wizarding World. Learn about the creative talent and craftspeople who bring you closer to the magic in The Workshop and discover our pick of behind-the-scenes content in From The Archive.

- You'll receive the first pin badge in your welcome gift. Plus, claim collectible pin badges from selected Wizarding World UK and US locations including: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child theatres in , & , Warner Bros. Studio Tour London and as well as at the iconic Harry Potter Shop at Platform 9 ¾ in King's Cross Station, . Special events - Get access to Gold subscriber events throughout the year, such as the Wizarding World Christmas Party in the Great Hall at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London later this year.

- Unlock early access to limited-edition Wizarding World Gold merchandise ranges and curious collectibles - before they go on general release. Plus, plenty of perks - including new quizzes and puzzles, chances to win once in-a-lifetime experiences and much, much more!

Fans can enjoy all this for just $74.99 (US) or £59.99 (UK) per year. In addition, Wizarding World Gold will soon be available to purchase as a gift box subscription - the perfect present for any Harry Potter fan! It launches this autumn online at WizardingWorld.com, the Harry Potter Shop at Platform 9 ¾ at King's Cross Station in London as well as Warner Bros Studio Tour Gift Shops in London and Hollywood.

Want to be among the first to get your hands on a Keys and Curios journal? Fans can pre-order their Wizarding World Gold subscription from today on WizardingWorld.com, with full benefits unlocked later this autumn.

Wizarding World Digital is a joint venture between Pottermore Ltd and Warner Bros. and is dedicated to delivering innovative and digital experiences for all fans of the Wizarding World.

Wizarding World

More than two decades ago, a young Harry Potter was whisked onto platform nine and three-quarters at King's Cross Station, and readers everywhere were swept along with him into a magical universe, created by J.K. Rowling. In the years since, the seven Harry Potter bestsellers have inspired eight blockbuster movies, an award-winning stage play, and, more recently, the start of the Fantastic Beasts five-film series. People of all ages have been enthralled by these extraordinary adventures, set within an expanding universe, inspired by the vision of J.K. Rowling. For today's growing worldwide fan community, and for generations to come, the Wizarding World welcomes everyone to explore more of this magical universe - past, present and future. The Wizarding World also provides fans with an instant, trusted kite-mark of quality and authenticity.

Pottermore Publishing

Pottermore Publishing is the global digital publisher of the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series as well as other audiobooks and eBooks from the Wizarding World.

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. is a fully integrated, broad-based entertainment company and a global leader in the creation, production, distribution, licensing and marketing of all forms of entertainment and their related businesses.

