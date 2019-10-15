OMEN Command Center users can now win real world rewards when playing League of Legends

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2019) - Versus Systems Inc. (CSE: VS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) (FSE: BMVA) ("Versus" or the "Company") are pleased to announce that OMEN Rewards, powered by Versus proprietary Winfinite engine, is now offering rewards for in-game achievements in League of Legends by Riot Games.

OMEN Rewards, powered by Winfinite, is now offering real-world prizes for in-game achievements in League of Legends games that are played from the OMEN Command Center. Prizes are now available for eligible players across the United States.

League of Legends by Riot Games is the biggest PC game in the world, with 8 million peak concurrent players daily, and hundreds of millions of players across the globe. League is currently celebrating their 10th year as one of the most successful, and most-played PC games ever made. League is also one of the most successful e-sports titles ever, with over 200 million people watching the 2018 League of Legends World Championships.

"League of Legends is one of the greatest and most popular PC games ever made. Versus is extremely excited to offer prizes to OMEN players based on their in-game achievements in League." said Matthew Pierce, CEO of Versus.

Download OMEN Command Center, featuring League of Legends challenges, from the Microsoft Store in Windows 10 PCs, and play League of Legends with OMEN Rewards to win prizes.

About Versus Systems Inc.

Versus Systems (CSE: VS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) has developed WINFINITE - a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows game publishers and developers to offer in-game prizing across various platforms including mobile, console, PC games, and streaming media. Brands pay to place products in-game via WINFINITE, and gamers compete for those prizes.

For more information on Versus Systems' new platform, WINFINITE, visit www.versussystems.com or visit Versus Systems official YouTube channel.

OMEN Rewards is not endorsed by Riot Games and does not reflect the views or opinions of Riot Games or anyone officially involved in producing or managing League of Legends. League of Legends and Riot Games are trademarks or registered trademarks of Riot Games, Inc. League of Legends © Riot Games, Inc.

