

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's producer prices decline slowed in September, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.



The producer prices fell 2.5 percent year-on-year in September, following a 3.1 percent decline in August.



The producer prices declined for the fifth month in a row to the lowest level since November 2018, the agency reported.



The latest decline in producer prices was mainly due to an 18.3 percent slump in prices in raw material extraction, the agency said.



Domestic market prices decreased 4.0 percent annually in September and foreign market prices declined 1.4 percent.



Import prices fell 1.0 percent annually in September and remained unchanged from the previous month.



On a monthly basis, producer prices remained unchanged in September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX