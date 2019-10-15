AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD LOW CARBON UCITS ETF (CWEU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD LOW CARBON UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Oct-2019 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI WORLD LOW CARBON UCITS ETF DEALING DATE: 14/10/2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 288.7351 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10018 CODE: CWEU ISIN: LU1602144492 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CWEU Sequence No.: 23417 EQS News ID: 890203 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 15, 2019 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)