Ballerini Brings Vast Experience and Will Drive EMEA Growth by Helping Customers Solve Their Mass Data Fragmentation Challenges

Cohesity today announced the appointment of Mauro Ballerini as the sales director for the Southern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (SEMEA) region. With responsibility for the leadership and development of Cohesity's business in the SEMEA region, Mauro will play a key role in accelerating the company's revenue growth and market share in the region.

In this role, Ballerini will help customers solve their mass data fragmentation challenges with Cohesity's modern, data-oriented solutions, reporting to Dirk Marichal, vice president of EMEA sales.

With mass data fragmentation, massive volumes of non-mission-critical data data used for backup, archiving, testing and development, file shares and object stores, and analytics sit in silos that don't integrate and can be incredibly challenging, costly, and time-consuming to back up and manage. Cohesity consolidates data silos and applications onto one easy-to-use platform, empowering customers in the EMEA region and around the world increase IT efficiency, reduce costs and compliance challenges, and derive powerful insights that can create better business outcomes.

Ballerini brings over 20 years of enterprise go-to-market experience to Cohesity. He joins Cohesity from A10 Networks, where he held the role of area vice president for Southern Europe and Africa for almost four years. Prior to this, Ballerini spent 15 years across a range of sales leadership functions at innovative businesses including Dell, NetApp, Imperva, Fusion-io, and Pure Storage. Ballerini is focused in building winning sales teams to drive customer success. He holds a university degree in physics from the Università degli Studi di Milano in Italy.

"Mauro has a proven track record in sales leadership positions at major software, networking, and storage players," said Marichal. "I believe Mauro will be instrumental in helping South EMEA prospects and partners understand the value of their data. Mauro's experiences will benefit our existing customers and empower new customers to maximize the value of their data."

"Cohesity's disruptive technologies are currently transforming enterprise IT environments, and I'm thrilled with the opportunity to accelerate the adoption of such a technology among customers in the Southern EMEA region," said Ballerini. "We are seeing that organisations have no idea what data they have, where it's located, if the data is in compliance and if it's properly backed up and protected. This is the essence of mass data fragmentation, and why it is so important that organisations move now to combat it."

About Cohesity:

Contacts:

James Warnette

Head of EMEA Corporate Communications

james.warnette@cohesity.com

+44 7766 800899