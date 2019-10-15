Omada Named a Leader in the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Omada announced today that it was named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration, based on completeness of vision and ability to execute.

"We find that being recognized as a Leader by Gartner is an honor and an important milestone in our global expansion. Yet, we feel that it is not our achievement alone. As we see it, this is also a recognition of our partners who are building their businesses on Omada and our shared effort to create business value for customers," said Morten Boel Sigurdsson, CEO of Omada. "Omada is driven by pursuing a vision that makes creating business value for customers the highest priority. An example of this is our strong auditing capabilities ensuring full control of identities and entitlements limiting risks and enabling organizations to react to data quality issues and violations in an efficient and controlled manner."

"We believe that our holistic approach to addressing customers' needs is not only reflected in the software and services, but also in our sharing of best practices, an acclaimed training academy and our proven delivery model which ensures IGA projects are delivered quickly, efficiently, and sustainably without losing focus on the business needs of organizations as diverse as governments, banks, technology companies, and manufacturers," added Sigurdsson.

One of the strategic assumptions in the Gartner report states: "Through 2022, identity governance and administration (IGA) implementations that start with cleanup analytics will show twice the ROI as ones that don't."

Sigurdsson continues: "Omada's implementation methodology IdentityPROJECT+ focuses on fast time-to-value by cleaning up data and getting in control as the natural first phase of an IGA project. This approach has been used in hundreds of projects to deliver business value in predictable increments."

Jim Vouloumanos, Senior Vice President of Sales in North America, describes what sets Omada apart from its competitors: "Unique software built on Microsoft technology and services, cloud delivered IGA with feature parity and our implementation methodology are only part of why Omada is growing so fast. IdentityPROCESS+, our best practice framework, captures almost two decades of Omada's experience working with leading organizations around the globe, enabling our partners to implement IGA while avoiding heavy customizations requiring skilled developers."

For a complimentary copy of the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration report please visit: www.omada.net. If you would like to meet, we will be at Gartner's Identity and Access Management Summit in Las Vegas from December 10-12. Visit our booth #209, or join our customer session on Tuesday, December 10, to learn from a business value case study with Swarovski.

About Omada

At Omada, we are focused on using identity to create business value - measurable value, from IT and HR to marketing and sales. Identity, managed the Omada way, simultaneously improves security, efficiency, and regulatory compliance throughout any organization. And, it can do even more. Identity can control hidden costs, accelerate digital transformations, smooth M&A integration, and enable deeper relationships with suppliers and customers. Few technologies have the potential to impact so much. Belief in this essential role of identity unites our organization, fuels our innovation, and strengthens our collaboration with partners. Since 2000, we've been pioneering the best practices in use today and are passionate about taking identity management even further. We are committed to using identity to create business value. www.omada.net

More information: www.omada.net/en-us/more/resources/e-book-identityprocess-framework

