Deltek Named Innovation Stage Sponsor at Digital Construction Week 2019

Deltek to join industry leaders at two-day thought leadership conference on innovation and technology in the built environment

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and information solutions for project-based businesses, announced that it will be the Innovation Stage sponsor during Digital Construction Week 2019 (DCW 2019) at ExCeL London, the two-day conference being held on 16-17 October. DCW 2019 is part of the UK's leading exhibition for innovation and technology in the built environment.

DCW 2019 is the only event series in the UK dedicated to digital construction, engineering, design, manufacturing and operation. DCW 2019 will feature a two-day exhibition of the latest construction technologies from some of the biggest tech and construction companies changing the face of the sector. The event includes interactive hands on demonstrations, free to attend seminars, workshops, classes and networking events, and a pay to attend, exclusive leadership conference.

Nick Nieder, Director of Product Management at Deltek will be presenting the session "Digital Transformation & Innovation - Chicken or the Egg?" on 16 October on the Innovation Stage. Nieder will provide examples of how innovation and digital transformation are interdependent, how construction businesses should consider the digital transformation opportunity and how the need to transform using purposeful innovations provides construction businesses with an edge.

"Deltek is thrilled to be a sponsor and speaker at DCW 2019 - it's the event for digital construction, engineering and design. During Deltek's session on Wednesday, we will discuss the true driving forces behind the digitalisation of the construction industry - from the impact of disruptors in the market to the need to improve productivity," said Nieder. "We will take a look at what drives innovation, if the latest innovations have the power to drive an entire industry to change, and how we can ensure we are driving purposeful innovation rather than innovating for innovation's sake."

