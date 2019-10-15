New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the world's largest and most comprehensive cloud-based observability platform built to help customers create more perfect software, today announced the appointment of Gregory Ouillon as field chief technology officer, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

Ouillon brings to New Relic over 20 years of experience working on some of the largest software and infrastructure transformation projects for large international organisations. He joins New Relic from SITAONAIR, the connected aircraft solutions provider, where he was CTO, managing innovation, engineering, infrastructure, software and service development. Ouillon led a major platform and portfolio transformation for SITAONAIR, which included re-factoring critical applications, moving to mobile, web, and cloud, introducing DevOps practices, re-architecting operational and business support systems, and developing security and compliance practices.

Previously, Ouillon worked in leadership roles at SITA, Orange Business Services and Equant, in the ICT and Aviation sectors. He managed Engineering and software development, Product P&Ls, strategy and innovation, service creation.

"It is wonderful to have such an experienced technology leader join New Relic as a partner for our EMEA customers to help unlock the potential of their digital businesses. Greg brings New Relic and our customers an unrivaled source of insights and practical lessons on the challenges and opportunities of adopting modern technologies and transforming digitally," said Andrew Lawson, executive vice president and general manager of EMEA at New Relic.

"As software is becoming ever more mission critical for businesses across EMEA and around the world, New Relic offers an essential platform for teams to get the real-time insights they need on their software to move faster and build better digital experiences. I am excited to work with the engineering and business teams leading these transformation initiatives to help them leverage observability and drive business results," said Gregory Ouillon, EMEA field chief technology officer at New Relic.

Leading companies across the region trust New Relic to help solve their most complex software challenges, including migrating to the cloud, DevOps adoption, and delivering exceptional digital customer experiences. Research firm IDC predicts SaaS and cloud software revenue in EMEA will reach $60.5 billion by 2022 [1]. New Relic serves the region via its offices in Barcelona, Dublin, London, Munich, Paris, Tel-Aviv, and Zurich. In addition, in 2018, the company opened its European Region in Frankfurt, Germany.

New Relic is hiring. To learn more about careers in EMEA, visit here.

FutureStack London

On, Wednesday, October 16, New Relic will host its FutureStack event in London, with thought leaders from across Europe sharing their experiences for thriving in a software-driven, cloud-native world. Featured speakers include technology leaders from Domino's Pizza, Elsevier, Gett, ITV, Metapack, News UK, Tandem Bank, Wix and more. To learn more about the event, visit here.

