Mora Uses Patented Artificial Intelligence Technology to Safely Service Every Lawn without the need of a boundary system installation.

Volta, the Italian company that specializes in the integration of artificial intelligence into traditional home appliances, introduces Morathe world's first robotic mower that operates without the need for a boundary system and exceeds the current standards of safety

Mora robotic lawnmower requires no installation, digging, wiring nor tens of battery-powered beacons to guide its progress across a lawn. Instead, Mora deploys an A.I.-based autopilot to visually navigate the intricacies of every property and stay self-confined to the lawn.

With the Volta's patented Drop&Mow technology, you simply lay the mower on a grassy surface and the Mora mower uses the visual autopilot to accomplish its lawn mowing task.

"I can't see a future for "blind" robotic mowers, like those in commerce nowadays." said company CEO Silvio Revelli "The future of lawn mowing is electric, autonomous and vision-powered. I think that the number one priority for this industry is to remove the perimeter wire and to maximize the safety for children and pets. Mora has been designed with these two clear priorities in mind, and I'm sure customers will love it."

The autopilot of Mora recognizes and avoids obstacles including edges, human body parts, pets, garden tools, toys of any color and shape. Mora excels where traditional lawn mowers fail. Mora's contactless sensor exceeds the standards prescribed by IEC 60335-2-107 and the new ANSI/OPEI 60335-2-107-2019 presented this week at GIE+EXPO. Mora detects and avoids also a thin sea towel laid on the grass. Mora respects little wild animals too often injured by robotic mowers in commerce.

"We look at the USA market with extreme interest. I think that a portable solution like Mora is perfect when combined with landscaping services, easily shaping 'Uber-for-Lawn' businesses. We are specialized in squeezing high cognitive capabilities into low-cost and low-power hardware. That's why the prices of our A.I.-centric products result so competitive. We started our R&D specifically addressed to navigation in garden environments back in 2015, followed by 4 years of testing and patenting activity."

Mora model "S" will retail in 2020 from 1,799.95 USD for lawns up to 0.4 acre (1600 m2). Volta will announce further details and the final design of Mora models during Myplant Garden Fair, a three-day trade show in Milan on February 26-28, 2020. Pre-order reservations are now available on website www.volta.ai/mora/.

About Volta

At CES 2019, Volta earned the prestigious Innovation Award in the Smart Home category with their Mookkie electronic pet bowl, the most advanced pet feeder on the market. Mookkie deploys A.I. facial recognition of pets to service the feeding needs of each individual furry companion. For additional information on Volta, please visit www.volta.ai

To schedule an interview, please contact the PR Office at info@volta.ai

