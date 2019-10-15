World Famous Museum Group Adopts Nutanix Software as Part of Ambitious Digital Transformation of Sites in London, Bradford, Manchester, York and North-East England

Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in enterprise cloud computing, today announced that the UK's Science Museum Group (SMG) has completed the first phase of its plans to build a hybrid cloud infrastructure, based on Nutanix Enterprise Cloud software. The solution is already delivering immediate benefits including enhanced business value, responsiveness, and innovation to museum staff and visitors alike.

A publicly funded organisation, the SMG includes the historic Science Museum in central London, the National Science and Media Museum in Bradford, Yorkshire, the Science and Industry Museum in Manchester, the National Railway Museum in York and Locomotion in Shildon, County Durham. The group recently identified digital transformation as key to a group-wide mission to 'inspire futures'; a strategy focusing on the digital experiences of its audiences both at the group's museums and online as well as building a sustainable and scalable technical infrastructure to deliver on current objectives and future endeavours.

Nutanix solutions are at the heart of these plans with the SMG, by adding its AOS software to a comprehensive programme of network and security upgrades to connect with public cloud services, with the aim of building a scalable, secure and highly available hybrid cloud infrastructure.

The solution was designed and implemented by Eurotech Computer Services, a Nutanix Master Partner. Its dedicated and expert Nutanix certified technical teams supported the SMG throughout the project and brought the solution to life.

In completing the first phase of this programme, the SMG has already achieved several key milestones, not least the virtualisation of all IT workloads, including key apps needed to manage buildings, visitors, volunteers, collections and school visits, all of which are operating successfully. Significantly, this goal was achieved with minimal disruption and without additional licensing costs through the use of the integrated Nutanix AHV hypervisor.

Centralised management of both physical and virtual resources is now possible with Nutanix Prism. "Our teams now benefit from Nutanix's linear scalability to cope with future growth, in addition to much needed data backup and disaster recovery capabilities," explains Amardeep Rai, Head of ICT Programmes for the Science Museum Group. "We've gone from having a hard to scale infrastructure with limited disaster recovery facilities, to a highly automated and available solution, enabling us to move forward with confidence and concentrate our efforts on harnessing the potential of digital."

Mr. Rai is also pleased with how easy it was for staff to get to grips with the Nutanix software and by how seamlessly it fits with the group's cloud-first digital aspirations: "We wanted a virtualisation platform that could take full advantage of other core infrastructure services, as well as one that didn't require yet another management interface or specialised skill set to go with it," he commented before continuing. "Nutanix has given us all that, and more."

Having now completed the migration to a new consolidated data centre and the building of a second backup and disaster recovery facility, SMG is already using Nutanix to provide local services at remote satellite sites. It is also facilitating the next phase of its transformation plans which, thanks to Nutanix, are already at an advanced stage.

Commenting on the SMG deployment, Dom Poloniecki, General Manager of Western Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa region, Nutanix, said: "The Science Museum Group has secured its future and is set to inspire a growing international audience for a long time to come, thanks to its forward-thinking approach to digital transformation and the adoption of a hybrid approach to cloud computing. This migration of workloads to Nutanix means the Science Museum Group is ideally placed to harness the potential of digital technology, and we look forward to continuing to work with them on future developments."

About the Science Museum Group

The Science Museum Group is the world's leading alliance of science museums, welcoming over five million visitors each year to five sites: the Science Museum in London; the National Railway Museum in York; the Science and Industry Museum in Manchester; the National Science and Media Museum in Bradford; and Locomotion in Shildon.

We share the stories of innovations and people that shaped our world and are transforming our futures, constantly reinterpreting our astonishingly diverse collection of 7.3 million items spanning science, technology, engineering, mathematics and medicine. Standout objects include the record-breaking locomotive Flying Scotsman, Richard Arkwright's textile machinery, Alan Turing's Pilot ACE computer and the equipment used by John Logie Baird to transmit the first ever television pictures.

Our mission is to inspire futures igniting curiosity among people of all ages and backgrounds. Each year, our museums attract more than 600,000 visits by education groups, while our touring exhibition programme and websites bring our creativity and scholarship to audiences across the globe.

About Eurotech Computer Services

For over 26 years Eurotech has been a trusted advisor in the IT industry, with a strategic approach to implementing solutions that deliver lasting business value. Today Eurotech has offices in the UK, Norway and South Africa, and has succeeded in striking the right balance between innovative technology and specialist solutions to deliver the performance, reduced cost and capacity that our customers demand.

Our core skills are in hyper-converged infrastructure, high-performance computing, high-throughput storage, NAS optimisation, cloud storage, virtualisation and all the networking, hardware, software, security components and professional services needed to bind all of these technologies together into an IT solution. We are leaders in next-generation software defined solutions, with unique specialist technical skills in hybrid-cloud, DevOps, API integration and automation. For more information, visit www.eurotech-computers.com

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making infrastructure invisible so that IT can focus on the applications and services that power their business. Companies around the world use Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software to bring one-click application management and mobility across public, private and distributed edge clouds so they can run any application at any scale with a dramatically lower total cost of ownership. The result is organisations that can rapidly deliver a high-performance IT environment on demand, giving application owners a true cloud-like experience. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on Twitter @nutanix.

2019 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s).

