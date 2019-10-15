Warehouse Order Picking Market Size Worth $11.16 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global warehouse order picking market size is expected to reach USD 11.16 billion by 2025, registering an estimated CAGR of 10.2% from 2019 to 2025 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising demand for automation in warehouses to reduce the response time and increase order fulfillment productivity is the key factor driving the market growth. Furthermore, the rapid development of the e-commerce industry has resulted in an increasing number of fulfillment centers worldwide, thereby boosting the deployment of order picking systems.

Key suggestions from the report:

The barcode scanning/RFID based solutions segment accounted for over 25% of the total revenue share in the market

The cloud segment is expected to grow at a significant rate over the next six years owing to its ability to track logistics in real-time and reduce the margin of errors, thereby improving the efficiency and productivity of warehouses

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2018 and is anticipated to continue dominating the warehouse order picking market over the forecast period

Key players operating in the market include Sanderson, Barcodes, Inc., KNAPP AG , Bastian Solutions, Inc., AB&R, and QC Software, LLC.

Read 171 page research report with ToC on "Warehouse Order Picking Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Solutions (Paper-Based, Barcode Scanning/RFID Picking), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/warehouse-order-picking-market

The order picking process is expected to account for 50-55% of the total warehouse operating cost. As a result, the warehouse industry has witnessed a tremendous technological shift wherein the traditional processes are now being replaced with semi-automated as well as automated solutions. Traditional methods, including paper-based picking (semi-automated systems), in which laborers are provided with batch sheets to pick parcel shipments, are being replaced with technologically upgraded solutions such as augmented reality-based and voice-based solutions. These solutions are anticipated to reduce the cost incurred, thereby improving the efficiency of the systems as well as lowering the response time.

On the other hand, globalization has resulted in the complexity of supply chain networks, owing to which companies are outsourcing their manufacturing and storage activities from third-party organizations. Moreover, the rising demand for managing supply chain operations has led companies to upgrade their product and service offerings to cater to the personalized requirements of end users, which would help them attain an extensive customer base.

Grand View Research has segmented the global warehouse order picking market on the basis of solutions, deployment, application, and region.

Warehouse Order Picking Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Paper-based



Barcode scanning/RFID picking



Others

Warehouse Order Picking Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

On-premise



Cloud

Warehouse Order Picking Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Construction



Manufacturing



Retail



E-commerce



Healthcare, Pharma, and Cosmetics



Transportation & Logistics



Others

Warehouse Order Picking Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

