Salarius Ltd.: MicroSalt Given Go-Ahead for Snack Food Company Full Scale Production Run

WEST PALM BEACH, FL and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2019 / Food ingredientMicroSalt® confidence grows as a diversified snack food manufacturing company gives the green light for a full production run of its snack food brand using Salarius' patented MicroSalt®.



The snack food market is highly competitive, with snack food manufacturers competing for shelf space with competitor brands at small, mid-size and large leading retailers. One way these snack food manufacturers are differentiating themselves in such a crowded market is by having a heathier alternative version of their most popular brands, and they are learning they can do that without sacrificing the taste of their products.



"MicroSalt® is perfect for dry surface snack food applications like potato chips, tortilla chips, nuts, crackers, popcorn and many other snacks. Many of these food manufacturer R & D departments and food technologists are sampling MicroSalt® and can't believe how great it tastes for being 50% less sodium. From trying a sample, to moving forward with a full production run, is an exciting endeavor with this customer collaboration," says Victor Hugo Manzanilla, CEO of Salarius.



Numerous salty snacks that low-sodium MicroSalt® can improve.

Source: Salarius, Ltd., Moving Moment / Shutterstock.com



MicroSalt® is a proprietary salt made with micron-size salt particles that dissolve in the mouth significantly faster than regular salt, delivering an increased sensation of saltiness with much less salt, and as a result approximately 50% less sodium. Non-GMO, all Natural, Kosher and Gluten Free, without sacrificing a full salt flavor profile or salty taste.



"Did you know that most people do not taste between 50% to 80% of the salt they intake because it's swallowed before it dissolves on the tongue? With MicroSalt®, nothing is wasted. The submicron-sized salt particles dissolve virtually immediately, delivering high saltiness with lower sodium, as soon as it touches the tongue," says Manzanilla.



Where's the salt? This is a common problem when consumers open their favorite bag of chips,

only to find most of the salt had settled to the bottom of the bag, instead of adhering to their chips.

Source: Salarius, Ltd., Successo Images / Shutterstock.com



With the highly competitive global savory snacks market being expected to reach US$108 billion by 2021, and the low sodium ingredient market estimated to reach US$1.76 billion by 2025 with a CAGR 11.7%, MicroSalt® is a food ingredient whose time has come.



To learn more about MicroSalt® or to request a free sample, visit https://Salarius.co. Tasting is believing.



Salarius / MicroSalt® will be exhibiting at SupplySide West (Booth #4982), a major food industry trade show being held at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada from October 15th to 19th, 2019. SupplySide West is attended by over 17,000 food industry decision makers and buyers looking to fuel their product innovations with the latest and most innovative food ingredients and solutions in the market.



About Salarius



Salarius, is the developer and manufacturer of a proprietary low-sodium salt called MicroSalt®. We are passionate about improving lives with healthier food and are taking the lead in the industry by providing the best low-sodium salt solution, based on the mechanical transformation of the salt particle itself. This solution is the only one that delivers real salt flavor, because it is salt. Our new technology produces salt crystals that are approximately one hundred times smaller than typical table salt, delivering a powerful saltiness as the micro-grains dissolve in the mouth, with approximately 50% less sodium consumption.



Additionally, the ultra-small particle size enhances product adhesion, which reduces waste and provides enhanced flavor consistency. MicroSalt® and SaltMe® are registered trademarks of Salarius Ltd.



To learn more please visit https://Salarius.co.



For News Media and Press Inquiries



Contact Victor Hugo Manzanilla, CEO at Salarius Ltd. Email vhmanzanilla@salarius.co or call +1-877-825-0655.



Disclaimer



This press release is for informational purposes only. The information herein does not constitute investment advice nor an offer to invest and may contain statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Salarius that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. We may also make forward-looking statements in other reports, in presentations, in material delivered to customers, stakeholders and in press releases. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make oral forward-looking statements. Such statements may be based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Salarius' management. Please note that these are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors, including, but not limited to those described in various disclosures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Salarius may vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Salarius neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.



SOURCE: Salarius

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/563054/MicroSalt-Given-Go-Ahead-for-Snack-Food-Company-Full-Scale-Production-Run