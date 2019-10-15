

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Germany's ZEW issues results of the monthly economic confidence survey. The economic sentiment index is seen at -27.0 in October versus -22.5 in September.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the franc, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was quoted at 119.46 against the yen, 1.1028 against the greenback, 1.1006 against the franc and 0.8703 against the pound at 4:55 am ET.



