EXCHANGE NOTICE, OCTOBER 15, 2019 SHARES STORA ENSO OYJ: SHARE CONVERSION A total of 1,000 A-shares converted into R-shares will be traded together with the old R-shares of Stora Enso Oyj as of October 16, 2019. Identifiers of Stora Enso Oyj's share: Trading code: STEAV ISIN code: FI0009005953 Orderbook id: 24359 Number of shares: 176,257,064 Trading code: STERV ISIN code: FI0009005961 Orderbook id: 24360 Number of shares: 612,362,923 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 *** TIEDOTE, 15. LOKAKUUTA 2019 OSAKKEET STORA ENSO OYJ: OSAKEMUUNTO Stora Enso Oyj:n A-osakkeista R-osakkeiksi muunnetut 1 000 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen Stora Enso Oyj:n R-osakkeiden kanssa 16. lokakuuta 2019 alkaen. Perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: STEAV ISIN-koodi: FI0009005953 id: 24359 Osakemäärä: 176 257 064 Kaupankäyntitunnus: STERV ISIN-koodi: FI0009005961 id: 24360 Osakemäärä: 612 362 923 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260