The "Europe Nutritional Supplements Market by Ingredient, Product Form, Application, End-user, Supplement Classification, Distribution Channel, and Country 2019-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe nutritional supplements market had a value of $24.4 billion in 2018, representing the third largest regional market following North America and Asia-Pacific region.
This report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026.
The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe nutritional supplements market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.
Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces
The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe nutritional supplements market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Ingredient, Product Form, Application, End-user, Supplement Classification, Distribution Channel, and Country.
Based on ingredient, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
- Botanicals
- Vitamins
- Minerals
- Proteins Amino Acids
- Fish Oils
- Fibers Specialty Carbohydrates
- Enzymes
- Others
Based on product form, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each segment.
- Tablets
- Capsules
- Powder
- Liquids
- Soft Gels Gel Caps
- Gummies
- Others
Based on application, the Europe market is analyzed on the following segments with annual capex for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
- Additional Supplements
- Medicinal Supplements
- Sports Nutrition
Based on end-user, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
- Infant
- Children
- Adults
- Pregnant Women
- Elderly
Based on classification, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each segment.
- OTC
- Prescription
Based on distribution channel, the Europe market is analyzed on the following segments with annual capex for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.
- Retail Stores Hospitals
- Supermarkets Hypermarkets
- Online Stores
- Others
Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of key national markets by Ingredient, Product Form, Application, End-user, and Distribution Channel over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players. Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe nutritional supplements market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System.
According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
Key Players
- Abbott Laboratories
- ADM
- American Health
- Amway Corporation
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Arkopharma Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques
- Ayanda
- Bayer
- Bionova Lifesciences
- Carlyle Group
- DuPont
- DSM
- Ekomir
- Glanbia Nutritionals
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Herbalife International
- Himalaya Europe Holdings Ltd.
- Nature's Sunshine Products
- Nestle Nutritionals
- NBTY, Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Stepan
- XanGo
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rmubv0
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015005515/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900