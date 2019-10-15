Scientists at the United States Pacific Northwest National Laboratory have discovered a root cause of dendrite formation, which can cause battery failure and even fires in lithium-ion technology. With this new knowledge, the group is now working on electrolyte recipes that eliminate dendrite growth entirely.Lithium metal, and certain other battery concepts, are known to have the potential for far better energy storage performance than today's lithium-ion technologies. But lithium metal in particular is held back by safety concerns thanks to the frequent occurrence of dendrites and whiskers inside ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...