The global smart sports equipment market is expected to post a CAGR of over 37% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015005513/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global smart sports equipment market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

There is an increase in the demand for smart sports equipment and various sports analytics platforms among teams, coaches, and sports associations. Sports analytics platforms help in analyzing the play-by-play effectiveness for real-time competitive intelligence and anticipate player safety issues to prevent injuries. It enables team managers to perform predictive analysis based on data related to players and their rankings and training. Thus, the growing demand for sports analytics will boost the growth of the smart sports equipment market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30890

As per Technavio, the increasing demand for robotics, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Smart Sports Equipment Market: Increasing Demand for Robotics

Robotics is gaining popularity in various industries, including the sports industry. This is driving the team coaches, sports clubs, and sports associations to emphasize on the use of robotics in enhancing the training process and improve player performance. For instance, mobile virtual players (MVPs) are gaining traction in the market as they replicate the size, weight, shape, speed and human motion of an opponent or training partner to boost the performance of players. Thus, with such advances in technology and the adoption of robotics, the market for smart sports equipment is expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

"Apart from the increasing demand for robotics, the rising popularity of wearable devices and fitness trackers along with the growing number of partnerships and collaborations in the sports industry are some other factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Smart Sports Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global smart sports equipment market by product (ball sports, fitness sports, and other sports) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The European region led the market in 2018, followed by APAC, North America, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the European region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the rising demand for IoT operated connected fitness devices and growing adoption of smart wearables.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015005513/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com