

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blackrock Inc. (BLK) released a profit for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.12 billion, or $7.15 per share. This compares with $1.22 billion, or $7.54 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Blackrock Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.12 billion or $7.15 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $6.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $3.69 billion from $3.58 billion last year.



Blackrock Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.12 Bln. vs. $1.21 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $7.15 vs. $7.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $6.96 -Revenue (Q3): $3.69 Bln vs. $3.58 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX