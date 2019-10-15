Automotive Electronics Power Private Ltd. (AEPPL), an India-based lithium-ion battery manufacturing venture between three Japanese companies, aims to produce 30 million cells per year by 2025.Automotive Electronics Power Private Ltd. (AEPPL) - jointly owned by Suzuki Motor, Toshiba and Denso - has signed a memorandum of understanding with the state government of Gujarat to invest INR 49.3 billion ($689.7 million) in a lithium-ion battery production facility in Hansalpur, in the state's Ahmedabad district. AEPPL will invest in two phases, with an initial focus on setting up production lines for ...

